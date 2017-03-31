Vajra Release 'The Mirror' Music Video

That EP will be the first in a trilogy of releases that the group plans to unleash that will feature "visual components attached to each song" and will eventually culminate into a movie.

Vajra's Annamaria Pinna offered these comment about the new clip, "Like we did with our previous video for our single '3.14', we also did this video on a $0 budget, so we had to be creative in our scene choices, shots, location, edits, costumes and storylines.

"We collaborated with a dear friend of ours, multimedia artist, Idit Nissenbaum, who shared our vision of presenting a visual exploration of the levels of consciousness. The mirror is a vehicle from which we can see where we are, and perhaps work on things that may be holding us back from going deeper. We are super excited to share this video with you." Watch the video here.