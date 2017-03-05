Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

The new U.S. and Canadian tour leg will be kicking off on August 23rd in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre and will conclude on October 22nd in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place.

The veteran group's new album, their 14th studio effort, was produced by James Ford and it is schedule to hit stores on March 17th. As previously reported they are also releasing a remix CD for the album's first single "Where's The Revolution" this Friday, March 3rd.

The band will be launching the world tour with a European leg this spring that is scheduled to begin on May 5th in Stockholm. See all of the dates - here.