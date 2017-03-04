Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal (Week in Review)

The film provides an intimate look into the incredible lives of three of the last Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf sidemen, piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie 'Big Eyes' Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin.

Premiering last year at SXSW, the film is complete. However, due to the cost of securing the music licensing for a full release, Sidemen may never reach a wider audience. In the final days of the Kickstarter campaign, filmmaker Scott Rosenbaum says "Their amazing story needs to be told. This is for them." Read more - here.

TCG submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.