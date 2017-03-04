|
George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special (Week in Review)
.
George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 'Best of' George Harrison during his 74th birthday week with a two part special featuring archival interviews conducted by host Redbeard. The show sent over the following details: Countless rock writers have tried to define the late George Harrison as the 19 year old lead guitarist from Liverpool in an exciting new band in 1963; the Beatle who persuaded the other members to visit India and study meditation and religion; the first Beatle to release a solo album, and the first to have one top the charts; George Harrison the humanitarian as the architect for The Concert for Bangladesh; indie film producer of Monty Python movies including Time Bandits and Withnail and I; George the "comeback kid" in 1987 with the hit album Cloud Nine; and as Nelson Wilbury in his superstar band of five rhythm guitar players with the Traveling Wilburys. George Harrison the devoted husband and father. George was all of these things and more. In this two-part program you will hear a very comfortable Harrison reflecting and speaking frankly on a number of subjects including, songwriting, collaborations, stage fright, touring Japan, his little known impish sense of humor, inspiration, friendships and more. Below are a few quotes from Redbeard's interviews with the Quiet Beatle. "We (Beatles) were put on such a pedestal. We had everybody bowing and scraping to us... Every day we were on the front page of all the papers for a couple of years... You realize there's more to life than this." "If I don't crack a smile, my face just looks serious anyway. A lot of my songs had funny little things in them, but because I wasn't smiling people didn't take them as a joke." "I was very scared about writing songs with other people because it's not easy...You can write a lot of rubbish before you get to it." Stream part one here and part two - here.
"We (Beatles) were put on such a pedestal. We had everybody bowing and scraping to us... Every day we were on the front page of all the papers for a couple of years... You realize there's more to life than this."
"If I don't crack a smile, my face just looks serious anyway. A lot of my songs had funny little things in them, but because I wasn't smiling people didn't take them as a joke."
"I was very scared about writing songs with other people because it's not easy...You can write a lot of rubbish before you get to it." Stream part one here and part two - here.
