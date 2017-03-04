The collaborative song, which has just debuted at No. 52 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, is the lead single from Linkin Park's forthcoming album, "One More Light."

"One of the reasons why we chose 'Heavy' as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album," Mike Shinoda tells Billboard. "This wasn't a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds.

"So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work." Due May 19, the band's seventh album marks the follow-up to 2014's "The Hunting Party", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the Corden performance - here.