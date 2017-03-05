Mustaine was the featured guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekly radio program and revealed the following, "We have some American dates that we're looking at in summertime and some at the end of the year too. We can't really say what they are yet but we're pretty excited about what this year has for us."

"It's going to end this year," Mustaine said of the promotion for their "Dystopia" album and then added this about their plans for their next album, "I think the end of … What we're looking at, we're trying to start the songwriting process this year while we're out on the road, which will be good for us to start putting pen to paper and writing stuff.

"Kiko and I have actually been talking a lot about it the last couple weeks, sending files back and forth and so on and so forth, which is exciting for me because that's what makes me tick is writing music. When I see new files coming back and forth through my email it's like, 'Yes.' It's like Christmas."