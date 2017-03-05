Metallica Frontman Featured In Sammy Hagar TV Preview (Week in Review)

The program opens with Hagar and Hetfield hosting the third annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert - the benefit concert they founded - at the Fillmore in San Fransisco, CA.

In addition to performance clips, Joe Satriani, John Mayer, Hetfield and Melissa Etheridge sit down to chat with the Red Rocker during the episode. "This is a different side of entertainment for me," says Hagar. "I shut up and listen now."

The 6-episode run sees Hagar drive across the US to jam with some of music's biggest names, including John Mellencamp, Toby Keith, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Neilsen, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood. Watch the preview - here.