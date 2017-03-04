Nicki Minaj Teases Future Collaborate With New Online Photos (Week in Review)

The video remains mysterious, as it's not certain which song she's performing or when fans can expect to see it. Earlier in the week she shared an image from the "Make Love" video, her collaboration with Gucci Mane, but this is something different:

"#IssaNOTHERvideoSHOOT," reads one of her Instagram captions. In her Instagram posts, Nicki can be seen modeling skimpy red outfits and driving around in a convertible with Future. Future shared a photo to his own Instagram captioned "Nicki Hendrix." See the posts - here.