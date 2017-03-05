Brown recorded the lead vocals, rhythm guitars, and bass for the album which in collaboration with Nashville-based guitarist and songwriter Lance Harvill. "Lance was and is, my main man on this. Everything we did was finely tuned, both musically and brotherly," said Rex in the announcement.

Rex recruited Christopher Williams (Accept, Blackfoot, Lee Greenwood) to handle drums on the album, which was produced by Caleb Sherman (Little Big Town, Porter Block).