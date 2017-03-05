Poison Announce First Headline Dates In Over A Decade (Week in Review)

The Def Leppard run begins in Manchester, NH on April 8, with select Poison shows announced for Raleigh, NC on April 28, followed by stops in Charlotte, NC (April 29), Cherokee, NC (May 6), Huntington, WV (May 7), Albany, NY (May 9), Rama, ON (May 11), Rapid City, SD (May 26), and Grand Forks, ND (May 27).

More Poison dates will be announced soon. "I'm really looking forward to the Poison tour," says Michaels. "It's going to be incredible playing all the hits and putting on a hell of a high-energy rock show for the three generations of awesome fans."