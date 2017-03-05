Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced (Week in Review)

The first show will be taking place The Canyon Club & Special Events Center in Agoura Hills, California on Sunday, March 19th, the actual anniversary of Rhoads death in an airplane accident while he was on tour with Ozzy Osbourne and the Blizzard of Ozz band.

The band lineup for the show will be lead by Randy's friend and former Blizzard of Ozz and Quiet Riot bandmate Rudy Sarzo. He will be joined by Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Billy Idol, The Dead Daisies), Dewey Bragg (Möth, Kill Devil Hill) and Steve Ferlazzo (Nuno Bettencourt, Soundcheck Live Founder). Read more - here.