Robert Plant Rocks 'Whole Lotta Love' In TV Special Preview Clip (Week in Review)

Plant's performance was part of David Lynch's Festival of Disruption, a two-day music, art, film & creativity festival curated by the legendary filmmaker.

The rocker's set also kicks off AXS TV's new Sunday Night Rocks series, which will feature concert broadcast premieres by artists including Def Leppard, Blondie, Ringo Starr and His 2016 All Starr Band, Mavis Staples, Alan Jackson, and a tribute to Kenny Loggins.

"Throughout the history of rock, few artists have been as influential and enduring as Robert Plant," says AXS TV's vice president of music programming and production Evan Haiman. "This incredible concert showcases the music icon at the top of his game, putting his signature vocals on full display as he blazes through an expansive setlist that will satisfy die-hard fans and curious newcomers alike."

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters live at the Ace Hotel will be broadcast on AXS TV on Sunday, March 5 at 10 pm EST. Watch the preview clip - here.