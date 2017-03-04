Six Feet Under Recruit Deicide, Cannibal Corpse As New Guitarist (Week in Review)

The news comes as Six Feet Under just released their new studio album "Torment" last Friday (February 24th). The announcement was made by frontman Chris Barnes, who had the following to say, "It is with great pleasure that I announce and introduce to you our new second guitarist, Jack Owen.

"As you all know, Jack and I started off together helping form one of the greatest death metal bands of all time. Jack and I began talking a few months ago, after his departure from his previous band about joining forces."