Smile Empty Soul Releasing 'Rarities' Album (Week in Review)

Frontman Sean Danielsen had this to say, "I'm happy to be releasing all these songs we've recorded over the years that never made our regular albums. its gonna be cool to see them get out there to our fans and maybe play a few of them at our live shows".

"Rarities" follows the release of Danielsen's debut solo album "Product Of Isolation," which hit stores back in January. "This album was my first venture into having a home studio and engineering and producing completely on my own. it was an amazing experience to make and i hope people can relate to it. i definitely poured myself into the songs, and i think that shows." Read more - here.