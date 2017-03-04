Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton (Week in Review)

Muir wrote the following on his band's official Facebook page, "I'm extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton, someone I was lucky enough to know and call a real friend. I meet him when I was 16 as we both worked delivering the L.A. Times in the morning. We were the only 'young ones' there as most of the people were at least 40.

"Bill had moved out to Santa Monica to be an 'actor'. I told him I was gonna start a band :) He was just an incredibly cool, friendly, optimistic guy that never got discouraged when he couldn't get even an audition for the smallest roles. But every morning at 2am he came into work with a smile.

"He loved music too, so we'd sometimes go to punk rock shows and then go straight from the Starwood or Whiskey to delivering the morning paper to Northside SM." Read more - here.