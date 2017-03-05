Delain Recruit Nightwish Star For Danse Macabre Tour (Week in Review)

We were sent the following details: Having contributed to most of Delain's records with guest appearances and after worldwide requests from fans, Delain and Hietala will now storm the stage together on the 'Danse Macabre' tour.

These shows will feature a specially selected set list of rarely heard Delain songs, a sneak preview of new material, special effects and much more. 'Danse Macabre' promises to be a spectacular evening with Delain. See the dates - here.