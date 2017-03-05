Ed Sheeran Plays 'Shape of You' On Toy Instruments (Week in Review)

The pop star performed the song on late night show on Monday (Feb. 27) and Jimmy Fallon and The Roots were happy to help him present his unique take on the single from his upcoming album Divide.

While Sheeran still sang lead, he also assisted on percussion with a banana shaker in hand while Fallon jammed on a Casio keyboard. The members of the Roots sang backing vocals and also played xylophone, kazoo, tambourine, ukulele and various other children's instruments. Watch it - here.