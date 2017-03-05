Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour (Week in Review)

The North American trek will be kicking off on April 3rd at the Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville, NY and will finish up on April 29th in Henderson, NV at the M Resort

The band, which also features former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Disturbed's John Moyer, are hitting the road in support of their forthcoming album "The Madness", which is set to hit stores on March 24th. See the dates - here.