Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Confirm Break Up (Week in Review)

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," reps for both celebs told ET in the joint statement.

The couple was last seen together Sunday night at Vanity Fair's Oscars party. While Perry and Bloom kept their relationship pretty private, there were reports about them dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a visit to a children's hospital, attending Burning Man and celebrating one another's birthdays by throwing extravagant parties. Read more - here.