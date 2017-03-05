Kendrick Lamar To Tackles Tough Topics On New Album (Week in Review)

Speaking with The New York Times Style Magazine, Lamar detailed how his next project will move past calling attention to the problems he did on To Pimp a Butterfly, and instead look at his neighborhood community as well as global communities.

"I'm in a space now where I'm not addressing the problem anymore," he said. "We're in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it's almost in conflict with what's going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system." Read more - here.