Lil Wayne Announces U.S. Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The rapper will be kicking off his Kloser 2 U Tour in Louisville, Kentucky on April 14th and wrap them up in Detroit, Michigan on May 11th. Tickets go on sale March 3rd.

Besides touring on his own name, Lil Wayne may be embarking on a Young Money tour. Birdman shared how Nicki Minaj had expressed interest in hitting the road after she reunited with Lil Wayne and Drake in the studio. See the dates - here.