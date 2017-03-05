Phoenix Return With Spring and Summer Live Dates (Week in Review)

The band released their last album "Bankrupt!" in 2013 and a cover of the Beach Boy's "Alone On Christmas Day" in 2015 but the tour announcement video (which can be streamed here) features what may be a teaser of new music.

They will be kicking their live dates off with a headline set at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on May 14th, followed by another headline set at the Governor's Ball in New York on June 3rd and a concert at the historic Hollywood Bowl on June 15th.

From there, the band will venture overseas for a series of live appearances across Europe beginning with Vida Festival in Spain on June 29th and wrapping up at the Alexandra Palace in London on September 30th. See the confirmed dates - here.