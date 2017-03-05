Pierce The Veil And Sum 41 Announce Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is set to kick off with a two night stand at the Ogden Theater in Denver on April 21st and 22nd and will run until May 25th where it will wrap in Dallas at the South Side Ballroom.

Pierce The Veil will also be playing several major music festivals this spring. Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about the new trek, "The fuse is burning and we're counting down the days till the 'We Will Detonate! Tour' this Spring.

"We are honored to be hitting the stage every night with legends Sum 41, old friends Emarosa and new friends Chapel. This will be a show unlike any we've ever attempted to dream up for our fans. Clock is ticking, we'll see you all soon!" See the dates - here.