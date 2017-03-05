Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1967 TV Performance (Week in Review)

The band were filmed in concert at The UFO Club in London, UK on January 27, 1967 for the pop culture show; the track would appear on their groundbreaking debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn", a little over six months later.

Issued last November, "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set presented 27-discs featuring 130 tracks from the band's formative years, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes and demos and more than 20 unreleased songs. Also featured were 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage.

Pink Floyd are now set to release 6 individual volumes from the package, breaking down the massive project into bite-sized volumes by years - from the mid-1960s start with original member Syd Barrett to the growth shown by 1972 as the band prepared to record "The Dark Side Of The Moon" album. Watch the video - here.