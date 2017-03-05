Rolling Stones Currently Working On New Music (Week in Review)

According to frontman Mick Jagger, things are moving along quickly with the new songs. The legendary rock singer spoke with Showbiz411.com's Roger Friedman at Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars party, and he reported, "I'm working on new songs now."

Blue & Lonesome entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4 in December. The album featured blues numbers previously recorded by various blues artists, including Willie Dixon, Jimmy Reed, Eddie Taylor and Howlin' Wolf. Eric Clapton also appears on the album playing guest guitar on two songs. Read more - here.