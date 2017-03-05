The Game Launches New Tirade Against Meek Mill (Week in Review)

The Game shared a picture on Instagram posing in front of his bright yellow Mercedes, but it's what he wrote in the caption that's aimed at Meek. He wrote a verse-like rhyme that called Meek out for being so loose-tongued.

The two have crossed paths before, but The Game has been sticking up for Minaj ever since thieves broke into her house, stole $200,000 in objects and vandalized her property. See the Game's post - here.