The Last Waltz 40 Tour Extended With New Leg (Week in Review)

The tour features Dr. John, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, and others and is a celebration of 40th anniversary The Band's historic farewell concert on November 25, 1976, at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, which was the basis for the hit 1978 movie.

The new tour leg is scheduled to kick off in Dallas on March 30th at the Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie and will conclude on April 15th in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic. See the dates - here.