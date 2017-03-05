The Neal Morse Band Announce U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

The U.S. dates will be kicking off on August 17th in St. Paul, MN at the Amsterdam Bar and Hall and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Millvale, New York, Boston, Ridgefield, Glenside before wrapping up on the 27th at the Baltimore Soundstage.

Morsefest 2017 will follow on September 1st and 2nd in Cross Plains, TN. The new dates follow the March 24th release of 'Morsefest 2015' on 2 Blu-Ray or 2 DVD and 4 CD package. Read more and see the tour dates - here.