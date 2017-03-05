AFI, No Doubt Supergroup Dreamcar Stream First Single (Week in Review)

The group features AFI's Davey Havok along with No Doubt's Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young and "Kill for Candy" is the first single from the group's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on May 12th.

The song can be streamed here and frontman Davey Havok had this to say about the new track, "There's an honesty in all of my lyrics. This one speaks to a perhaps dangerous and unhealthy desire for the sweet." Read more - here.