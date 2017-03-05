Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A Look Back at U2's 'Pop' 20 Years Later (Week in Review)

.
U2

A Look Back at U2's 'Pop' 20 Years Later was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Twenty years ago this week, U2 released one of their most daring and most misunderstood albums, Pop. Continuing down the sonic road they started on with 1991's Achtung Baby and continued with 1993's Zooropa and their 1995 side project Passengers, Pop took them further into dance music territory; their image became more arch and snarky, as the po-faced Irish dudes who looked so serious on the cover of 1987's The Joshua Tree became a distant memory.

It all started with "Discotheque." The song and video were, ostensibly, a celebration of dance music and culture. Commercially, this was a dangerous move for U2. They were a post-punk band who crossed over to the mainstream via massive MTV play in the '80s; by the end of the decade, they were a mainstay on rock radio alongside Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones.

Embracing industrial dance music on 1991's Achtung Baby was a risky move that paid off: it seemed nearly as radical as Dylan going electric -- or, at least, as radical as the Beastie Boys picking up their instruments, to use a more recent artistic 180-degree turn -- and it worked. 1993's Zooropa saw them delve further into digital music.

But "Discotheque" may have been a few steps too far onto the multi-colored dance floor for U2's American rock audience to digest. Rock legends had embraced disco before -- like the Rolling Stones on "Miss You" and Rod Stewart on "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" -- but none dove in with the enthusiasm of U2, or at least Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton. Drummer Larry Mullen looked unamused in the video, and through most of the promotion for Pop. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

U2 Music, DVDs, Books and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A Look Back at U2's 'Pop' 20 Years Later

U2 Accused of Stealing Material For 'Achtung Baby' Track

U2 Member Says New Album Will Be Released This Year

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Bonnaroo Festival

U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree Stadium Tour

U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?

U2 Plan New Album and Very Special Shows For Joshua Tree Anniversary

Bono and Jimmy Kimmel Sing 'We're Going To Hell'

A Look Back At U2's 'Achtung Baby' 25 Years Later


More Stories for U2

U2 Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Tour- Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP- From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official- Megadeth Reveals New Album Plans- more

Eagles Reuniting For Music Festival With Fleetwood Mac?- Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness- Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned- more

Nickelback Star Victim Of Alleged Identity Theft- Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour- Rolling Stones Currently Working On New Music- more

Page Too:
The Game Launches New Tirade Against Meek Mill- Luke Bryan And Dierks Bentley Poke Fun At Oscars Mess Up Ahead-Kendrick Lamar To Tackles Tough Topics On New Album- more

Ed Sheeran Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club- Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP- Adele Cancels Fireworks At Concert After Son Injured- more

Lady Gaga Replaces Beyonce At Coachella Festival- Lil Wayne Announces U.S. Spring Tour- Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' On Toy Instruments- The Game Tirade Against Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Reuniting For Music Festival With Fleetwood Mac?

Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness

Ronnie James Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned

Black Sabbath Almost Top Hot Tour Chart With Farewell Shows

KISS Star Gene Simmons Prepares For His First Solo Concert

Iron Maiden Winning War Against Scalpers

AFI, No Doubt Supergroup Dreamcar Stream First Single

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour

Metallica Release 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Recent Show

Life Of Agony Release 'A Place Where There's No More Pain' Video

Classic Grand Funk Album Gets Limited Edition SACD Reissue

Slightly Stoopid and Iration Sounds Of Summer Tour Announced

Vajra And Krashkarma Announce Spring Coheadlining Tour

Five Alarm Funk Release 'Sweat' New Album

Depeche Mode's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Nine Inch Nails Give Fans Mysterious Bonus

Singled Out: Future Villains' Wildflower

Nickelback Star Victim Of Alleged Identity Theft

Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour

Rolling Stones Currently Working On New Music

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1967 TV Performance

Phoenix Return With Spring and Summer Live Dates

Deep Purple Singer Explains 'inFinite' Inspiration

The Last Waltz 40 Tour Extended With New Leg

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Says He Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club

Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP

Adele Cancels Fireworks At Concert After Son Injured

Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Video

Kevin Gates Reportedly Being Released From Jail

Lorde Releases New Single 'Green Light' and Confirms Album

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Up for Sale For $67 Million

Kinky Friedman Announces The Resurrected Tour

Ariana Grande Talks Relationship With Mac Miller

Chance the Rapper To Headline The Essence Festival

Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Expecting Baby Girl

Future Islands Reveal Inspiration For 'Ran'

Iggy Azalea Releasing New Track Today, Addresses Album Delay

Jennifer Lopez Challenged To Silly Dance Battle By Jimmy Fallon

Darius Rucker Talks His New Single 'If I Told You'

A Look Back at U2's 'Pop' 20 Years Later

Singled Out: Ashley Riley's Leaving Nashville

Lady Gaga Replaces Beyonce At Coachella Festival

Lil Wayne Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Ed Sheeran Plays 'Shape of You' On Toy Instruments

The Game Launches New Tirade Against Meek Mill

Lorde Uses Public Events To Tease New Single 'Green Light'

Patsy Cline American Masters Premieres This Weekend

Alicia Keys Impersonates Adele, Gwen Stefani, Janis Joplin

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.