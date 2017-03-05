It all started with "Discotheque." The song and video were, ostensibly, a celebration of dance music and culture. Commercially, this was a dangerous move for U2. They were a post-punk band who crossed over to the mainstream via massive MTV play in the '80s; by the end of the decade, they were a mainstay on rock radio alongside Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones.

Embracing industrial dance music on 1991's Achtung Baby was a risky move that paid off: it seemed nearly as radical as Dylan going electric -- or, at least, as radical as the Beastie Boys picking up their instruments, to use a more recent artistic 180-degree turn -- and it worked. 1993's Zooropa saw them delve further into digital music.

But "Discotheque" may have been a few steps too far onto the multi-colored dance floor for U2's American rock audience to digest. Rock legends had embraced disco before -- like the Rolling Stones on "Miss You" and Rod Stewart on "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" -- but none dove in with the enthusiasm of U2, or at least Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton. Drummer Larry Mullen looked unamused in the video, and through most of the promotion for Pop. Read more - here.