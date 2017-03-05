Adele Cancels Fireworks At Concert After Son Injured (Week in Review)

"We've been rehearsing here and up until last night we had fireworks for you," she told the crowd during the show. "And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd … there wasn't much of a crowd, there was like five people. A bit of debris – it wasn't big – but a bit of s— went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks."

In an effort to gauge the crowd's reaction, Adele asked them if they wanted to see fireworks in the show, despite the risk. "Let's get a cheer for fireworks if you want them," she said; her question was followed by loud cheers. Read more - here.