Ariana Grande Talks Relationship With Mac Miller (Week in Review)

"I met him when I was 19," she said. "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent. We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."

While Grande considers herself fortunate to be in a loving relationship, she said she doesn't need love to feel good about herself. "I've never looked at love as something that I need to complete me," she said. Read more - here.