Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The band will be kicking of the debut nationwide headline trek on July 26th in Indianapolis at the Vogue and the trek will run until September 13th where it will conclude at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

The new group features former Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, along with John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), Joe Magistro, Nico Bereciartua Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen. See the dates - here.