Chance the Rapper To Headline The Essence Festival (Week in Review)

He joins previously announced headliners Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige. Other artists on the lineup include John Legend, BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Elle Varner, Leela James and more. The festival takes place from June 30 to July 2.

2017 Mainstage Artists: Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, No Limit Records' Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. See the other artist - here.