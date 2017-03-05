Classic Grand Funk Album Gets Limited Edition SACD Reissue (Week in Review)

The original album was packaged in a cosmic 3-D sleeve that had a pair of 3-D glasses embedded in the front cover to best appreciate the dramatic art work. Each Audio Fidelity Shinin' On SACD slip case will include a pair of 3-D glasses so the brilliant art work can be viewed as originally intended.



Grand Funk's Brewer had this to say, " 'all the Girls' was a bit of an experiment for Grand Funk. Disco had raised it's ugly head in 1974 and if you wanted radio airplay you needed to go in that direction. Grand Funk, not being a 'Disco Act', decided to do R&B which was really what GFR was all about. R&B pumped up on steroids. Enlisting veteran producer Jimmy Ienner, I think Grand Funk came up with the best rendition of the soul classic 'Some Kinda Wonderful' in history.

"Still played today in heavy rotation and probably every wedding reception in the world. Once again Audio Fidelity has done a great job on this SACD Hybrid. ENJOY!". The limited edition disc can be ordered - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.