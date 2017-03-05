Iron Maiden Winning War Against Scalpers (Week in Review)

The band had previously announced a paper-less ticket policy to combat "touting" and it appears to have been a major success with the group revealing that "the number of tickets available at inflated prices on the secondary platforms plummeted by over 95% compared with the band's last UK arena tour in 2011."

Manager Rod Smallwood had this to say, "We are delighted that the paperless ticketing system and other measures we instigated here in the UK have proved a massive deterrent to touts and counterfeiters. We want to thank our fans for their enduring support and patience. We appreciate that our stringent policy has meant fans having to jump over one more hurdle in the ticket-buying process but the results speak for themselves and I think everyone can agree this was well worth it." Read more - here.