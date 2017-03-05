Jennifer Lopez Challenged To Silly Dance Battle By Jimmy Fallon (Week in Review)

Her self-proclaimed competitive nature kicked in and she went for it. She said, 'You put me in these things and you know how competitive I am! So I start acting crazy!"

The names of non-existing dances were placed in a velvet bag, and the contestants pulled them out then made up dances to compliment the titles. Fallon went first, making up a silly dance called, 'Skinny Jeans." Lopez proceeded to show him up with a very J.Lo version of 'Washing Machine Spin Cycle," which she followed by 'Hot Cowboy." Check it out - here.