Kinky Friedman Announces The Resurrected Tour (Week in Review)

The Resurrected Tour starts in mid-April and will continue to the middle of May. Kinky will be performing with his uber sideman, New Jersey's own Joe Cirotti. Kinky's CD producer, Brian Molnar, will open the show as a duet with Joe.

Longtime pal Kinkster pal Brian Kanof will auction off bottles (first half of the tour only) of Kinky's personal brand of "Mexican mouthwash," Man in Black Tequila, to benefit Kinky's award-winning animal rescue group Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch. See the dates - here.