Metallica Release 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Recent Show (Week in Review)

The video has been released in sync with a recap of the event, which features clips of several songs performed during the fifth and final show of the Asian leg of the group's WorldWired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct."

Metallica are currently playing a series of shows in Mexico City before a set of appearances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America begin later this month.

The band will launch a 25-show summer stadium tour of North America at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10. "It certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America," says the group. "We're also psyched to announce that after joining us in Minneapolis last year, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat have graciously signed on to be the main support acts for the run." Watch the video - here.