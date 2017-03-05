Ronnie James Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned (Week in Review)

The tour will feature the hologram appearing with the Dio Disciples, which includes Ronnie's former bandmates Craig Goldy, Simon Wright and Scott Warren, along with former Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Yngwie Malmsteen bassist Bjorn Englen.

The hologram made its debut during the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany last year and was again seen during the Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. Jeff Pezzuti, the CEO of Eyellusion, the company that developed the hologram revealed during an interview with AXS that plans are being made for a world tour that will begin towards the end of this year. Read his comments - here.