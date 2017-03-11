All Time Low Reveal Inspiration For 'Dirty Laundry' (Week in Review)

With well-crafted lyrics and a bigger sound, the band has taken the next logical step in their musical evolution. Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat discussed the new song. "'Dirty Laundry' is about coming to terms with your demons and realizing that everybody has a past, and it's not always golden," says Gaskarth. "People make mistakes. People do things they regret and that's part of accepting people for who they are."

According to Gaskarth, the shoot for the song's music video almost took a turn for the worse during the shooting of the final scene. At the end of a long, single-take shot, Gaskarth takes his laundry out of the drier, walks out of the laundromat, gets in his Mustang and drives away. The problem was that he wasn't prepared for the vintage car's lack of power steering. Overcompensating, the singer turned onto the street so sharply that he almost hit the curb, jerking the car straight again at the last second. Thankfully, the everyone got a good laugh out of his brief scare.