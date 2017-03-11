Cage the Elephant Announce U.S. Acoustic Tour (Week in Review)

The band will be kicking off the new trek, which will feature them performing acoustically accompanied by a string quartet, on April 10th in Escondido, CA at the California Center for the Arts.

The tour will include additional stops in California, as well as Washington D.C., Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina before wrapping up on April 30th at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Read more and see the dates - here.