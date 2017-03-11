Tickets for the remaining tour dates for their "Fight Another Day" UK tour, except for the show at the Newcastle Cluny (also sold out), are still available. Special guest on all dates (except Sheffield) is VEGA.



Reed have this to say about the trek, "We're really looking forward to playing many new and unique venues throughout the UK, and rockin' up the funk hard core and meeting all those who are able to attend and bring down the house with us.

"We thank you for the many years of support and especially believing that we had new music in us to offer! We are forever grateful for you all being there with us on this journey!" See the dates - here.

Noble submitted this story.

