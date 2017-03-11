Piece Of Pink Floyd 'Dark Side Of The Moon' History Being Auctioned (Week in Review)

This was the desk used to record Pink Floyd's magnum opus Dark Side Of the Moon. Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, and The Cure also recorded on the console. It will be auctioned off later this month by Bonhams in London.

The Bonhams listing says the desk comprises: "40 channels with limiter/compressor on each, 4 echo returns and 16 monitors, MK3 feature cassettes, track monitor cassettes, dual channel 16 track sync mixer, two banks of 12 pairs of microphone channels, 8 pairs of main channels to centre section, monitor level controls for tracks 1-8 on left and 9-16 on right side..." Read more - here.