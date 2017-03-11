Ride For Ronnie James Dio Details Announced (Week in Review)

This year's event is scheduled to take place on May 7th in the Los Angeles area, kicking off with a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale and concluding at Los Encinos Park in Encino where a special concert will take place.

The concert lineup will include Ronnie's former bandmates the Dio Disciples, along with Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, The Loveless, Sonia Harley and No Small Children. Find more details, and tickets - here.