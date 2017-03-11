Sari Schorr Recoding New Music Ahead of Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The studio work comes ahead of her UK tour which is scheduled to kick off on March 15th and runs until May 27th and includes stand alone dates and some festival appearances.

Sari's band is rounded out by guitarist Innes Sibun (Robert Plant), keyboardist Anders Olinder (Peter Gabriel, Glenn Hughes, PP Arnold), bassist Kevin Jeffries (Mike Oldfield, Roger Taylor, Steve Harley) and Kevin O'Rourke (drums). See the dates - here.