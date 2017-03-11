Shakira And Carlos Vives Accused Of Song Theft (Week in Review)

In a Spanish court, singer Livam (Livan Rafael Castellanos) filed a complaint against the artists, alleging they borrowed lyrics and melody from his 1997 song 'Yo Te Quiero Tanto."

Livam's chorus uses the phrase 'yo te quiero tanto," while 'La Bicicleta" employs the line 'que te sueÃ±o y que te quiero tanto." According to El Mundo, a music witness for Livam has testified that the rhythm and melody are the same. Livam reportedly sent the song to various publishing houses before hearing it on the radio, without his permission. Read more - here.