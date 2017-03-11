Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance On The Late Show (Week in Review)

The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance On The Late Show was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Bizarre spectacle is the Flaming Lips' calling card, and how lucky we are that they sometimes work their magic on broadcast television. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, the Lips performed "There Should be Unicorns," another psychedelic entry in their catalog with fantastic visuals to match.

During the set the band wore capes and inflatable rainbow wings, and frontman Wayne Coyne mounted a unicorn. Near the end, florescent light seemed to pulsate through the musicians and props onstage -- do not adjust your dial.

"There Should be Unicorns" is from the Lips' album Oczy Mlody, released fresh from interesting collaborations with Miley Cyrus. Watch their appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert - here.

