The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Announces Autobiography and Album (Week in Review)

Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff tells the story of Nesmith's life, starting with his childhood in Dallas - where he was raised by a single mother, Bette, who invented Liquid Paper - and moving on to the set of The Monkees in Los Angeles, where he became a star with his three young bandmates. As a band formed specifically for a TV show to ape the success of The Beatles, The Monkees was a unique project for the time... few outsiders likely predicted they'd all go on to have substantial musical careers

To accompany the book, Rhino will release a companion album on April 14 with the slightly modified title, Infinite Tuesday: Autobiographical Riffs. The compilation which will include 14 tracks from Nesmith's career, starting with his first recording, "The New Recruit," which he made under the name Michael Blessing. - here.