The Shins Stream New Song 'Painting A Hole' (Week in Review)

"Painting a Hole" borrows from the kind of production found on Wincing the Night Away with cave-esque synths and echoes. Beginning with a chorus of voices singing "la la la," James Mercer's voice enters around the 20-second mark before the song shifts into a more psychedelic direction.

The Shins have already released several other tracks off their forthcoming album, including "Dead Alive," Name for You," "The Fear" and "Mildenhall." Listen to the new song - here.